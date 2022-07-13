K-Electric says power supply restored to 95% feeders in Karachi

K-Electric said on Wednesday that it restored 95% of feeders affected due to rains by the evening of July 11 after approximately 500 electric feeders were affected as torrential rains hit the metropolis during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, inundating low-lying areas while causing urban flooding leading to massive power outages across the city.

"The Met Department has reported that Karachi received record-breaking rains, which had created an emergency situation in the city due to extreme waterlogging," it said in the statement. "Areas with waterlogging at dangerous levels were temporarily powered down on account of safety by the utility. Parts of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) remained worse affected by waterlogging as comparatively more rain was recorded in that region."

Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO K-Electric, also visited the power utility's Load Dispatch Center (LDC) and monitored the power situation across the city, it added.

"Power supply continues to most part of the city. In some areas, the power supply was temporarily suspended due to the prevalence of kundas or waterlogging, which is being restored as soon as the water is receding to a safe level and safety clearance is received from the team on the grounds. We also thank our consumers for their patience and understanding amid the emergency situation in the city."

While acknowledging the support from the civic authorities, he further stated, "I am very grateful to the city government for its complete cooperation and support in ensuring drainage of water in areas where we pointed out".

Keeping in view forecasts of more rains ahead, he requested the masses to maintain a safe distance from the electricity infrastructure and be cautious while using electric appliances amid the wet season.

Areas that KE teams restored included Surjani Town 5C-4, Mehran Town sector 6, Nazimabad no. 3 & no. 4, Federal B area block 14 & 15, Gulshan e Iqbal block 5 and 6, Main Saba Avenue, Liaquatabad No. 2 and 3, Manghopir Industrial Area, and various parts of DHA. Furthermore, north Karachi, Johar, Orangi, Zia colony, Musharraf colony, SITE Naurus Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Mai Kolachi, and PECHS were also among the restored areas.

KE's field teams were on high alert to normalise the power supply. Urging caution, the utility requested that emergency electricity complaints be routed to 118, while social media platforms and KE live app can be used for further facilitation and support.

The statement comes as more torrential rains are expected to hit Karachi and different parts of Sindh and Balochistan in the coming days, raising concerns of urban flooding in the region, alerted Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) through a statement on Tuesday.

The meteorological department said vigorous monsoon activity during the week with torrential rains are expected in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The Met Office said that monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. In contrast, another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday).