Lesco CEO lauds staff for uninterrupted power supply on Eid days

Recorder Report 13 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Ch Muhammad Amin has appreciated the staff for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers during the Eid days.

He said the Lesco staff deserves kudos for providing uninterrupted power supply during the Eid holidays, as he had assured consumers ahead of the Eid. The whole staff is on high alert and fulfilling its duties with hard work, he added.

Lesco chief said it is duty of the company to ensure best facilities for consumers. Earlier, he had also visited various divisions of the region to inspect the arrangements.

However, the power sector sources have pointed out that the absence of heavy downpour proved a blessing in disguise for the company, as majority of feeders face tripping soon there is heavy and torrential rain in the city. According to these circles, the electricity supply in other companies was highly compromised where heavy monsoon downpour took place during the Eid days.

