Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee slides to two-month low, raw sugar eases

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell sharply to a two-month low on Tuesday, pressured by weakness of the currency of top producer Brazil and the prospect that a global economic downturn could curb consumption.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell 3.1% to $2.0670 per lb by 1450 GMT after touching a two-month low of $2.0630.

Dealers said an increasingly bleak global economic outlook had also prompted speculators to reduce a net long position over the past few days.

The weakness of Brazil’s real currency has tempted exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

September robusta coffee fell 0.9% to $1,948 a tonne.

SUGAR

October raw sugar fell 1% to 18.67 cents per lb, with speculators increasingly looking to hold short positions against the backdrop of a gloomy economic outlook.

Dealers noted the cane crush during the second half of June in the key centre-south region of Brazil was slightly lower than expected.

August white sugar rose 0.3% to $573 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa fell 1.2% to $2,345 a tonne, with the market kept on the defensive by concerns over a potential weakening of demand linked to global economic woes.

Dealers said that cocoa grind data for the second quarter should provide an indication on whether demand has already begun to weaken. European grind data is due on Wednesday and the North American grind is scheduled for release on July 21. September London cocoa fell 0.8% to 1,746 pounds a tonne.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar cocoa crop

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee slides to two-month low, raw sugar eases

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories