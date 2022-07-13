New spell of rains: PM directs authorities to ‘stay alert’

ISLAMABAD: As monsoon rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed federal and provincial authorities to closely monitor the safety measures ahead of new spell expected on July 14.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to put a proper precautionary system in place for people across the country particularly Sindh, Balochistan and Southern Punjab.

Shehbaz also lauded National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for extending support to provincial governments and institutions in controlling the situation amid heavy rains.

He also commended the provincial governments and the institutions for their services in protecting the lives and property of people.

In a message to the workers and staffers of civic bodies, he said that the spirit of helping mankind was in fact the greatest and most noble service.

It is pertinent to note that a severe monsoon spell this year caused extensive damage up and down the country, killing several dozen people and triggering flash floods because of glacial lake outbursts with Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan bearing the brunt of relentless rains.

According to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the country received 87 percent above normal rainfall during the current monsoon season, adding that there were 16 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events this season due to extreme heatwave.

