Lewandowski arrives for pre-season Bayern medical

AFP 12 Jul, 2022

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski arrived for his pre-season medical at a Munich hospital along with other Bayern stars on Tuesday, even as Barcelona continued to be linked to the Polish striker.

At the end of May, Lewandowski said “it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end.”

Barcelona have expressed an interest in the 34-year-old striker, twice voted FIFA men’s player of the year.

“We have made an offer for the player, we are waiting for the response, we will see if it is positive,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on July 7.

According to German media, Barcelona made an initial offer worth a guaranteed 40 million euros but have since increased it.

On Tuesday, Lewandowski arrived by car at the city’s Barmherzige Brueder hospital, preceded by German internationals Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane.

The medical preceded the start of pre-season training in the afternoon.

He joined Bayern in 2014, He has scored 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga single-season scoring record.

Lewandowski won the Bundesliga in each of his eight seasons with the club as well as the Champions League, the Club World Cup and three German Cups.

He has one year left on his Bayern contract.

“A contract is a contract,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said.

On Saturday, the German champions will hold the official presentation of their squad at their Allianz Arena.

