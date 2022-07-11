AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Toronto stocks dip as tech, oil shares weigh

Reuters 11 Jul, 2022

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as fears of fresh COVID-19 curbs in China dented oil prices, while technology shares fell amid growing fears of a potential economic slowdown due to looming interest rate hikes.

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 134.43 points, or 0.71%, at 18,888.43.

Rate-sensitive technology shares fell 2.9%, with Constellation Software falling 1.4%.

“This week, the market will be looking towards the Bank of Canada,” said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

“It is almost a foregone conclusion that they are going to raise rates by 75 basis points but what the market is going to be paying attention to is how they position going forward.”

Weighing on the resource-heavy index, the energy sector fell 2.0% as crude prices declined in volatile trade after China’s commercial hub of Shanghai braced for another mass testing campaign and multiple other cities adopted COVID-19 curbs, raising fears about demand.

“We just have a slower economic growth not only in North America, but around the world and that’s starting to weigh on commodity prices,” said Petursson.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.9% higher last week even as investors weighed prospects of a global recession and the domestic jobs data supported expectations for an outsized interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada.

Globally, investors braced for U.S. inflation data later this week that could force another super-sized interest rate hike in the world’s largest economy.

Among individual companies, Yamana Gold rose 1.3% after South Africa’s Gold Fields promised higher dividends and a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listing to sweeten its proposed takeover.

Rogers Communications fell 2.7% after Friday’s massive outage highlighted the perils of Canada’s effective telecom monopoly and sparked a backlash against its industry dominance.

