AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

AFP 10 Jul, 2022

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge angrily unravelled after a blistering start.

Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras's mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors.

He is also just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Federer, Sampras and Bjorn Borg.

Kyrgios was seen yawning at the top of the All England Club stairs as the players made their way onto Centre Court.

But there was no lethargy when the final began as Djokovic, playing in a men's record 32nd Slam final, was blown off court by his 27-year-old opponent making his maiden bow.

Kyrgios raced through the first set, breaking in the fifth game and taking the opener with his seventh ace of the contest.

Along the way, he showcased one underarm serve, a "tweener" and impeccable behaviour.

Djokovic, renowned as the best returner in the game and undefeated at the tournament since 2017, managed to win just four points off the Kyrgios serve.

It was the third match in a row at this Wimbledon that the 35-year-old had dropped the first set.

Djokovic won a lung-busting 23-shot rally in the third game of the second set and immediately broke for a 3-1 lead.

It was the cue for Kyrgios's first dark mutterings of the afternoon.

Kyrgios then saw four break points slip away as Djokovic levelled the final by taking his first set off the Australian in three meetings.

World number 40 Kyrgios saved two break points in the opening game of the third set.

There was a brief stoppage in play when a protestor was ejected from the stadium for shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in reference to the welfare of the Chinese women's tennis star.

Kyrgios was further unsettled when he demanded a fan be removed from the crowd for distracting him in his serve.

"It's the woman who looks as if she's had 700 drinks, bro" he told umpire Renaud Lichtenstein.

His afternoon threatened to unravel completely when he was broken from 40-0 up in the ninth game, fuming and swearing loudly at his team in the player's box.

Djokovic, with only two unforced errors, happily pounced for a two sets-to-one lead.

As Kyrgios continued to remonstrate with himself and his supporters, Djokovic strolled to victory, wrapping up the title with a convincing tiebreak.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam

Comments

1000 characters

Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

PM Shehbaz, leaders felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills at least 15

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Calm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse

Biden defends decision to visit Saudi Arabia, says rights are on his agenda

Junior trade minister Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM

PM’s relief package: Rs70bn needed to subsidise five basic goods

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Read more stories