PM, leaders felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

  • Urge public to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the nation and Muslim on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as Pakistan celebrates yet another Eid under the shadow of coronavirus.

In his message on the occasion, he urged the citizens to pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realise the spirit of sacrifice.

"We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief," he said.

PM Shehbaz also appealed to the nation to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19 and ensure cleanliness after sacrifice of animals.

“The act of sacrifice reflects a believer’s determination that he is ever ready for the greatest sacrifice in the name of Allah Almighty, ” President Arif Alvi said in his message.

He also said that as the country faces economic challenges, there is a dire need to effectively utilize this spirit of sacrifice.

“I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Haj and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. Amen!”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also felicitated the nation, saying that Eid-ul-Azha reminds us that determination and sacrifice for the greater good pave the way for success.

Bilawal added that in order to "save the country from the problems we are facing, we must work together for the prosperity and development of the nation".

Eid-ul-Azha today

Former PM Imran Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, "As we celebrate & thank Allah for his blessings this Eid that commemorates sacrifice, let us remember & pray for those who are without their loved ones and for the people of IIOJK and Palestine suffering oppression under brutal Occupation."

Shehbaz Sharif Eid

