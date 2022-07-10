AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

The Udaipur killing

10 Jul, 2022

EDITORIAL: What has happened in Udaipur district of India’s Rajasthan state brings to mind a former UN general-secretary Ban ki-Moon’s advice to all people of goodwill at a debate on the culture of peace and non-violence: Deny those who want to sow hatred precisely what they seek — more hatred, more attacks, more divisions.

The ruling BJP-RSS combine has chosen the opposite path making the country’s Muslim community the target of discriminatory laws, violence and hate speech. Last month, BJP’s official spokeswoman, Nupur Sharma, went as far as to make blasphemous remarks about the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). After her comments drew a huge backlash from several Muslim countries, the government tried to distance itself from her deeply offensive comments. But that did not prevent an Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, from endorsing them in a social media posting, leading to his horrific murder.

According to reports, last Tuesday two young Muslim men went to his shop posing as customers. And while one hacked him to death with a cleaver the other recorded the slaying. They later posted videos of the gruesome act online, saying they were “avenging an insult to Islam.” Both were arrested the same day while trying to flee Udaipur by motorbike.

Hundreds of emotionally charged Hindus gathered outside the tailor’s home, and the next day again took out protest demonstrations waving saffron flags — the colour of Hinduism — and shouted slogans demanding death penalty for the two men. Indian Muslim organisations condemned the killing yet a leader of an extremist Hindu group, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, breathed fire, claiming that “many Muslim leaders have insulted Hindu beliefs”, and held out the threat “you should be afraid of the day when Hindus start giving reply to the insult in the same coin.

” They have already been killing innocent Muslims on mere suspicion of eating cow meat or other flimsy pretexts without facing legal consequences or even condemnation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other leader of his party.

Rajasthan police chief as well as Union Home minister Amit Shah, who like all BJP leaders, thrives on anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan rhetoric, have tried to give a mischievous twist to the tragic incident. Ignoring its obvious trigger, they pointed accusing finger at this country alleging that one of the two prime accused had links with a Pakistan-based religious organisation, Dawat-i-Islami, since he had visited Karachi in 2014.

In its reaction to this preposterous allegation the Foreign Office in Islamabad categorically rejected the linkage between a Pakistani organisation and those involved in Kanhaiya Lal’s murder. Unfortunately, the BJP, its auxiliary groups, and cohorts are intent on spreading hatred of the ‘others’ to divide India along communal lines. They want to turn India into a Hindu state in which minority communities, in particular Muslims, are to be relegated to second class status.

This political Hinduism project can help, has helped, them win elections, but at the cost of the country’s founding ideals of secularism and pluralism that defined its democratic credentials, allowing all decent Indians to take pride in these values and the progress and prosperity they brought. BJP has only brought shame to India’s doorsteps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Udaipur killing Ban ki Moon Kanhaiya Lal BJP’

Comments

1000 characters

The Udaipur killing

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Eid-ul-Azha today

Relaxation from T&T system: Tobacco cos file another case against FBR in PHC

Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Senator Bugti escapes unhurt in bomb attack

Read more stories