Jul 10, 2022
Sports

Commonwealth Games, Tri-series: Women cricket team’s skipper confident of good show

Muhammad Saleem 10 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: While the Pakistan women’s cricket team’s training camp for the tri-series in Ireland and the Commonwealth Games concluded on Saturday, the Bismah Maroof-led team will fly out for Belfast via Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday (July 12).

During the training camp, the squad endeavoured to make most of the available time by working on various aspects of T20 cricket including improvised drills, nets sessions and scenario-based matches. Besides bowling and batting drills and practice, the squad also worked hard on fielding and physical fitness under the supervision of the support staff led by head coach David Hemp.

Captain Bismah Maroof said, “The tri-series in Ireland provides us a good opportunity of acclimatising to the conditions ahead of the Commonwealth Games. We have a good team combination with youngsters like Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem and Fatima Sana providing real energy, skill and talent, they are the ones for the future and this tour is a real opportunity for them to make a big impression. At the Commonwealth Games, we would take on the challenge of playing formidable opponents as to succeed there we need to beat the big teams, our aim would be to target a victory.”

Pakistan will play their opening match of the Tri-Nation Women’s T20I Series against Australia at the Bready Cricket Club on 16 July. Pakistan will play both Australia and Ireland twice, the top two sides will progress to compete in the final. All seven tournament matches will be staged at the Bready Cricket Club.

Cricket matches during the Games will be staged at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

