AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy sacks several envoys

Reuters 10 Jul, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday dismissed several of Kyiv’s senior envoys abroad including the country’s outspoken ambassador to Germany, the presidential website said. In a decree that gave no reason for the move, Zelenskiy announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be assigned new positions.

Zelenskiy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. Kyiv’s relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe’s biggest economy, are particularly sensitive. Andriy Melnyk, who was appointed by Zelenskiy’s predecessor as ambassador to Germany in late 2014, is well-known among politicians and diplomats in Berlin.

The 46-year-old regularly engages in outspoken social media exchanges, and has branded politicians and intellectuals who oppose arming Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion as appeasers.

He once accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of behaving like an “offended liver sausage” when Scholz did not immediately accept an invitation by Zelenskiy to visit Kyiv. Kyiv and Berlin are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe. Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

India Germany Volodymyr Zelenskiy Norway Czech Republic Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy sacks several envoys

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Eid-ul-Azha today

Relaxation from T&T system: Tobacco cos file another case against FBR in PHC

Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Senator Bugti escapes unhurt in bomb attack

Read more stories