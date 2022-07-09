PSX-KMI All Share Islamic Index recomposed

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited has carried out the exercise of re-composition of PSX-KMI ALL SHARE ISLAMIC INDEX for the review period July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The re-composition has been carried out on the basis of the criteria of selection of companies as detailed in the brochure of PSX-KMI All Share Islamic Index of Pakistan.

The recomposed PSX-KMI All Share Islamic Index of Pakistan will comprise of 252 companies, in aggregate, out of which 30 new companies are included in the Index, whereas, 25 companies have been removed from the index.

The recomposed index will be implemented, wef, Friday July 15, 2022.

