3,400 taxpayers in Sindh: FBR probes data capturing scam

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is investigating a scam of data capturing of some 3,400 taxpayers in Sindh after a direction from the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to look into the matter and ensure foolproof security ahead, said sources.

One Ghulam Rabbani from Noshehro Feroz Sindh had approached the FTO with a complaint that an upper division clerk (UDC) from his area has stolen data of some 3,400 taxpayers of the FBR and also secured and access to their passwords, followed by issuance of fake notices and penalties online to the affected ones, they added. The sources said Ghulam Rabbani had also attached photo copies of fake notices and letters to the complaint, pointing out that the integrity of the Board has been terribly compromised due to the fraud committed by the UDC.

Accordingly, said sources, notices were issued to the concerned UDC, FBR and the high court bar of Sukkur district. The said UDC, however, denied the fraudulent activity and instead he pointed out to the FTO that he has an enmity with a local teacher, which might have conspired against him in connivance with Ghulam Rabbani, the complainant.

Reliable sources said the complainant had admitted during a probe that he had received data from a local teacher. However, the said teacher had denied any such activity on his part, followed by a verdict by the FTO in the later part of the month of May and directed the Board to investigate the matter. Also, the FTO has ordered the Board to contact all the 3,400 taxpayers and make sure that they have changed their passwords.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022