AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

3,400 taxpayers in Sindh: FBR probes data capturing scam

Hamid Waleed 09 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is investigating a scam of data capturing of some 3,400 taxpayers in Sindh after a direction from the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to look into the matter and ensure foolproof security ahead, said sources.

One Ghulam Rabbani from Noshehro Feroz Sindh had approached the FTO with a complaint that an upper division clerk (UDC) from his area has stolen data of some 3,400 taxpayers of the FBR and also secured and access to their passwords, followed by issuance of fake notices and penalties online to the affected ones, they added. The sources said Ghulam Rabbani had also attached photo copies of fake notices and letters to the complaint, pointing out that the integrity of the Board has been terribly compromised due to the fraud committed by the UDC.

Accordingly, said sources, notices were issued to the concerned UDC, FBR and the high court bar of Sukkur district. The said UDC, however, denied the fraudulent activity and instead he pointed out to the FTO that he has an enmity with a local teacher, which might have conspired against him in connivance with Ghulam Rabbani, the complainant.

Reliable sources said the complainant had admitted during a probe that he had received data from a local teacher. However, the said teacher had denied any such activity on his part, followed by a verdict by the FTO in the later part of the month of May and directed the Board to investigate the matter. Also, the FTO has ordered the Board to contact all the 3,400 taxpayers and make sure that they have changed their passwords.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR FTO UDC data capturing scam

Comments

1000 characters

3,400 taxpayers in Sindh: FBR probes data capturing scam

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Public Finance Management Act: Release of recurrent funds: FD unveils strategy

Billions of people rely on wild species for food, fuel, income: UN

World food prices fell in June but remain very high: FAO

IK says has no disagreements with ‘neutrals’

Technical / strength evaluation of jetty: FOTCO asked to submit afresh its proposal

Read more stories