AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russian rouble recovers past 61 vs dollar after sharp slide

Reuters 09 Jul, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, heading back past the 61 mark against the dollar and recovering some ground after falling sharply from multi-year highs in the past week, as the market priced in possible foreign currency interventions.

The rouble hit more than seven-year highs just over a week ago, but then shed around 20% against the greenback as several officials voiced concerns about its strength, which dents Russia’s income from exporting commodities and other goods priced in dollars and euros.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 61.11, pulling away from more than five-week lows hit on Wednesday and hitting a three-day high of 60.70.

It had gained 2.6% to trade at 61.98 versus the euro .

“Although expectations persist that FX interventions will be initiated, the fundamental situation for now still favours a stronger rouble,” said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note, adding that the rouble could return to 60 to the dollar on Friday.

The rouble is still the world’s best-performing currency so far this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia’s financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The currency has also benefited from soaring proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.2% at $104.8 a barrel on Friday, but was trading above $120 a barrel a month ago.

Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance said lower oil prices as global recession fears rise were behind the rouble’s recent fall.

“This is real-time validation how effective the G7 price cap can be,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “The cap cuts hard currency flows to Russia. (The) rouble will weaken, interest rates spike and recession deepens.” The Group of Seven economic powers have drawn Moscow’s ire in agreeing to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain price.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.9% to 1,142.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,216.3 points.

Russian rouble foreign currency

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble recovers past 61 vs dollar after sharp slide

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Public Finance Management Act: Release of recurrent funds: FD unveils strategy

Billions of people rely on wild species for food, fuel, income: UN

World food prices fell in June but remain very high: FAO

IK says has no disagreements with ‘neutrals’

Technical / strength evaluation of jetty: FOTCO asked to submit afresh its proposal

Read more stories