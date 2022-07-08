AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US to send $400 million in weapons to Ukraine, including more HIMARS

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new weapons package worth up to $400 million for Ukraine on Friday, including four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and more ammunition.

The new U.S. aid is meant to bolster Ukraine as it confronts heavy pounding by Russian artillery.

Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a big chunk of territory across Ukraine's southern flank above Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Russia is slowly pushing Ukrainian forces out of two Russian-backed rebel regions of east Ukraine which it has recognized as independent states.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the additional HIMARS would bring the total number of these systems to 12.

"Ukraine has now been successfully striking Russian locations in Ukraine, deeper behind the front lines and disrupting Russia's ability to conduct that artillery operation," the official said.

The official added that all the HIMARS provided to Ukraine were accounted for after Russia's defense ministry earlier this week said it had destroyed two HIMARS systems and their ammunition depots in eastern Ukraine.

NATO agrees military aid for 'heroic' Ukraine, Russia steps up attacks in south

The United States started providing the key precision rocket weapon system to Ukraine last month after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it would not use them to hit targets inside Russian territory.

Ukraine has not used HIMARS systems to strike outside of Ukraine, the official added.

The latest weapons package also includes more precise ammunition for howitzer artillery systems, which are available to the U.S. military but had not been provided to Kyiv.

Thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine and millions displaced since the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a special military operation to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine.

As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia, U.S. and diplomatic officials have told Reuters.

Including the latest rounds of assistance, the United States has now committed approximately $7.3 billion since Russia forces rolled into Ukraine and brought full-scale war back to Europe.

Joe Biden U.S. military RUssia Ukraine war weapons package HIMARS rocket systems Russia forces

Comments

1000 characters

US to send $400 million in weapons to Ukraine, including more HIMARS

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while making campaign speech

Amid economic crunch, sales slow at Pakistan Eid holiday market

Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat in high point of biggest Covid-era Hajj

PM Shehbaz offers condolence for death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Abe assassination raises questions about Japan's VIP security

Keep safe distance from broken wires, cables: K-Electric issues guidelines for rain

'Far from a soft landing': expert says joblessness, business defaults to rise after rate-hike

Tesla sells record high China-made vehicles in June

Oil rises 2% but set for weekly loss amid recession fears

Pakistan’s first 500MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Keenjhar

Read more stories