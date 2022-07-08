Forex reserves fall by $453m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $453 million to $ 15.742 billion at the end of last week compared to $ 16.196 billion a week earlier.

During the week ended on Jun 30, 2022, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 493 million to $ 9.816 billion due to external debt and other payments. During the period under review, net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks increased by $40 million to $ 5.926 billion.

