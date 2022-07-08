Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
08 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (July 07, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56243 1.57029 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.80686 1.71314 1.80686 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.39057 2.27714 2.39057 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.99886 2.94671 2.99886 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.55400 3.61357 3.67400 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
