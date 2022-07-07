Sindh test-runs new route for Peoples Bus Service

The Sindh government has decided to launch a new route for the newly-launched Peoples Bus Service (PBS) following a positive response from the public, Aaj News reported.

In this regard, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) conducted a trial run to survey and test run a new route of the bus on Thursday.

The trial run commenced from Hotel Metropole and its destination was Nishan-e-Pakistan on Sea View.

The test run route, which was not part of the original list of six routes, measures around 10 kilometers, far less than the average distance buses cover on the other routes.

Peoples Bus Service inaugurated in Karachi

The Sindh government launched the much-vaunted bus service in Karachi last month. Owned by the provincial government, the buses would be operated by a federal government company.

After inaugurating the first route to much fanfare, buses started operating on a second route before the end of the month.