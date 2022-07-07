AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks rise more than 1% as commodities rebound

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

Canada’s resource-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday, lifted by commodity shares, as oil and metal prices recovered from steep losses in the last two sessions.

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 239.36 points, or 1.28%, at 18,969.02.

“You’re seeing a bit of a bounce back from oversold levels,” said James Telfser, managing partner at Aventine Investment Counsel.

“Commodities are really going to struggle in an environment of growth slowing down, especially if financial conditions are also tightening.”

Recession worries have walloped equity markets globally, as central banks take aggressive measures to tamp down inflation.

Canada’s economy is headed for a recession, economists at Royal Bank of Canada wrote in a note. Nevertheless, the recession will be moderate and short-lived by historical standards and can be reversed once inflation settles, they added.

The resources sector accounts for 30% of the TSX’s market capitalization.

The energy sector climbed 3.7% as U.S. crude prices, that have been sharply hit this week, rose 5.1% in volatile trade with investors turning their focus to tight supply even as fears of a global recession persisted.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.6% as gold prices edged up on a softer dollar and bargain hunting, while news of possible stimulus measures in China lifted copper prices up sharply from a 20-month low hit in the previous session.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.6% at 18,729.66 on Wednesday, near a 15-month closing low hit on June 23, as commodity stocks weighed on the index.

Adding to concerns, Canadian economic activity expanded at its slowest pace in four months in June as prices cooled, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed.

TSX Toronto stocks Canada’s main stocks index Toronto stocks exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks rise more than 1% as commodities rebound

SBP increases key interest rate by 125 basis points, takes it to 15%

Power crisis: Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge again, now stand at $9.8bn

Oil up nearly $5 as tight supply outweighs recession fears

Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals

United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban

Turncoats of 'every size and colour' will be defeated in Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan

Pakistan to announce national solar energy policy on August 1

Sindh test-runs new route for Peoples Bus Service

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Read more stories