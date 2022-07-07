AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
AVN 76.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
EFERT 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
EPCL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
FCCL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
OGDC 81.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
TREET 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 23.1 (0.57%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 166.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,311 Increased By 151.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,739 Increased By 78.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit 4-week high as inflation fears ease, Titan jumps on strong sales

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares touched a near four-week high on Thursday after falling crude prices soothed inflation concerns and as watch maker Titan Co surged 8% after reporting strong quarterly sales.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.8% to 16,115, its highest since June 10. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7% at 54,140.38, as of 0506 GMT.

Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session on Thursday, slipping under $100 a barrel, as fears of a potential global recession spurred concerns about oil demand.

India, the world’s third-largest importer, could benefit from the drop in prices.

“Valuations have become slightly more comfortable in India. Macro data points coming in are strong and crude prices have fallen considerably, which is a huge positive for the country,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Titan led gains in Nifty 50 index, surging 7.9%, after its first-quarter sales surged 205%. Kalyan Jewellers India rose as much as 6.2% after providing strong sales data for June quarter.

Some slow down in sales and demand was expected from June quarter, but quarterly reports from the consumption-driven space are pointing to consistent strong demand, Khemka said.

Indian shares gain on finance, consumer boost after overnight oil selloff

India’s central bank took a slew of measures on Wednesday to boost foreign exchange inflows, including allowing overseas investors to buy short-term corporate debt and opening of more government securities under the fully accessible route.

Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth $270 million on Wednesday.

They have sold a net $273 million worth of Indian equities so far this week, compared with $517 million worth of net disposal last week, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Global stocks were mixed, after Federal Reserve’s minutes released late Wednesday showed officials rallied around a large rate hike at its June meeting.

Indian shares inflation Titan Co

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit 4-week high as inflation fears ease, Titan jumps on strong sales

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Brent bounces above $101/bbl as focus returns to supplies

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

Read more stories