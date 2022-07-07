AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
EPCL 74.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
FCCL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FLYNG 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
MLCF 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.4%)
OGDC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.33%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.77%)
UNITY 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Increased By 21 (0.51%)
BR30 15,047 Increased By 157.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 41,316 Increased By 156 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 80.4 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Perth Mint’s June gold sales plunge 33.7% as demand wanes

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

The Perth Mint’s gold product sales in June fell 33.7% from the previous month, while silver sales were at their lowest level since last October, the refiner said in a blog post on Thursday.

Monthly sales of gold coins and minted bars declined to 65,281 ounces from 98,515 ounces in May. Sales of silver products were at 1,523,765 ounces in June, down 31.3% on a monthly basis.

There’s been a significant slowdown in demand for Australian gold bullion coins in Germany, said Neil Vance, general manager - minted products.

Benchmark spot gold prices dropped 1.6% in June, their third straight monthly fall, pressured by interest rate hikes by major central banks and a robust US dollar.

Meanwhile silver prices shed about 6%.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, is the world’s largest producer of newly mined gold and the highest volume refiner in Australasia, according to its website.

Gold edges lower as July rate hikes loom

The intake each year equates to almost 75% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world’s biggest gold producers.

Perth Mint’s gold product Neil Vance gold coins

Comments

1000 characters

Perth Mint’s June gold sales plunge 33.7% as demand wanes

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Brent bounces above $101/bbl as focus returns to supplies

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

Read more stories