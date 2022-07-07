AGL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
ANL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
EFERT 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
EPCL 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.93%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.74%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 78.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.89%)
PAEL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.91%)
TREET 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
TRG 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
UNITY 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WAVES 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,074 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 14,924 Increased By 33.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,166 Increased By 6 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,673 Increased By 12.2 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen to remain weaker than key 130-per-dollar level at year-end

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: The Japanese yen will likely remain weaker than the key psychological level of 130 per dollar over the next six months as a gap between Japanese and US benchmark yields weighs on the currency, a Reuters poll showed.

This year the yen has slumped against the greenback and other major peers as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) resolutely stuck to its ultra-dovish monetary policy, in contrast to a growing number of increasingly hawkish central banks overseas.

Weakness in the currency comes mainly from widening interest rate differentials between Japan and elsewhere.

In the July 1-6 poll, the median forecast was for Japan’s currency to strengthen to 131 per dollar in six months’ time, compared with 126.84 in last month’s forecast, meaning it would stay weaker than the 130-yen-per-dollar level.

Yen sinks to fresh 24-year low vs US dollar

The Japanese currency hit its weakest against the dollar since 1998 at 137 last week. Seven of 61 respondents projected the yen to be at a weaker level than that six months from now, including four forecasting it to be at 140.

Despite the yen’s rapid decline this year - it has lost about 15% against the greenback - Japan was unlikely to intervene in the FX market to stop it from sliding, 45% of 22 poll respondents said.

“The BOJ will probably be forced to abandon the yield curve control policy in the coming months if JPY depreciates further. However, direct intervention looks unlikely,” said Roberto Cobo Garcia, head of FX strategy at BBVA.

Some market players have speculated the country could conduct yen-buying intervention to arrest sharp falls in the currency after authorities stepped up their warnings about its strong declines.

While the BOJ has firmly rejected the idea of adjusting its policy in the face of the yen’s falls, some strategists said it would be the central bank, not the government, that would move first if policymakers were to act in response to its declines.

“Japanese officials have been expressing concerns over yen weakness, and the BOJ highlighted that a rapid depreciation of the yen has a negative impact on the economy,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Bank.

“At this stage, JPY weakness is not enough for the BOJ to change its monetary policy stance, but if there is a push towards 140-150, the situation could change.”

Ten of 22 poll respondents said Japan would not intervene.

That compared with six respondents who predicted intervention at the 140 yen per dollar level, and four who chose 145 as the likely trigger level.

One selected 150 as the dollar/yen rate at which Japan would intervene, while another said 155 or weaker.

The last time the authorities intervened to prop up the yen was in 1998.

Bank of Japan Japanese Yen

Comments

1000 characters

Yen to remain weaker than key 130-per-dollar level at year-end

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories