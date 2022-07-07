Sindh govt has taken steps for coping with rains: SACM

HYDERABAD: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects, has said that the Sindh government has taken appropriate steps to cope with possible losses due to recent monsoon rains.

At the special direction of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of the Sindh cabinet are overseeing the rehabilitation of individuals and areas in their respective areas. At present, the administration across the province has been placed on high alert. He said this while presiding over a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan here today.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abdullah Memon and other concerned officers. During the meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was apprised of the damage caused by the recent rains in Tando Muhammad Khan district and a briefing was also given on the rehabilitation works in this regard.

Expressing satisfaction over the rehabilitation work, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned officers to expedite the rehabilitation work so that the people of the district do not face any hardship. He said that special attention should be paid to the issue of drainage so that rain water could not accumulate anywhere.

