Jul 07, 2022
World

Death toll rises to nine in Italy glacier collapse

AFP 07 Jul, 2022

CANAZEI, (Italy): The number of people killed in an avalanche in the Italian Dolomites rose to nine on Wednesday following the discovery of two more bodies, authorities said.

A section of the country’s largest Alpine glacier gave way on Sunday, sending ice and rock hurtling down the mountain, in a disaster blamed by Italy on climate change.

“The number of confirmed victims is nine, president of the northern autonomous province of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti, told reporters.

Three others were still missing, he said on Twitter, adding that the search was continuing with the use of drones.

The updated death toll came as some families accused the authorities of leaving the glacier open despite obviously dangerous climbing conditions.

The avalanche struck one day after a record-high temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded at the summit of Marmolada, the highest mountain in the Italian Dolomites.

