KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 157,033 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,498 tonnes of import cargo and 35,535 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 121,498 comprised of 55,421 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,022 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 480 Tons of DAP and 51,575 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,535 tonnes comprised of 33,961 tonnes of containerized cargo, 85 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,489 tonnes of Rice.

As many as, 8417 containers comprising of 4053 containers import and 4364 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 933 of 20’s and 1518 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 42 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 661 of 20’s and 661 of 40’s loaded containers while 221 of 20’s and 1080 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 02 ships namely Saehan Kostar & G Bright have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 04 ships namely Puffin Bulker, Lady Serenity, Shanghai Voyager and Kyoto Express sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 04 cargoes, namely MT Lahore, New Raouf, Ibrahim Jahan and Ocean Royal were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemical carrier ‘Bow Neon’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Maersk Detroit, Gas Zeus, Chemtrans Aegean and Silver Joan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 148,236 tonnes, comprising 113,889 tonnes imports cargo and 34,347 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,874` Containers (1,051 TEUs Imports and 1,823 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Team View and Mega & another containers ship, Irenes Ray carrying Steel Coil, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT and QICT on Wednesday, 6th July-2022.

