AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks fall as commodities drop on recession worries

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

Canada’s resource-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks amid growing worries of a global recession.

At 09:57 a.m. ET (14:27 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 156.62 points, or 0.83%, at 18,677.54.

The energy sector dropped 4.7% as oil prices gave up early gains in volatile trade to extend Tuesday’s heavy losses as fears over an economic downturn outweighed supply concerns.

U.S. crude prices were down 3.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.7%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6% as copper prices tumbled to their lowest in almost 20 months.

“There is a major unwinding of extreme commodity exposure and the Canadian economy is definitely feeling the effect of that,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

“There’s also fear that the Bank of Canada might be a little bit more aggressive with tightening and that’s probably going to get priced in the next month or two. In short term, there are a lot of red flags, more aggressive tightening and perhaps further weakness with commodities is unnerving a lot of investors.”

Globally, investor focus was on minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last monetary policy meeting, due to be released later in the day, that are likely to foreshadow more hikes in the world’s largest economy.

Canada’s financials sector slipped 0.4%, while the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

TSX Toronto stocks Canada’s main stocks index Toronto stocks exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks fall as commodities drop on recession worries

Rupee falls again, closes near 208 against US dollar

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

PM Shehbaz directs to simplify person-to-govt payments system

Oil prices fall in volatile trade on recession fears

KSE-100 ends with marginal gain in lacklustre session

PAC recommends cut in petrol price due to drop in international rates

UAE cuts red tape to attract businesses as govt continues to diversify

Making public recording or video that exposes crime not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Copper tumbles to near 20-month low as recession fears grip market

Read more stories