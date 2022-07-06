Roshan Gharana Programme: ECP summons Hamza tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday (tomorrow) for announcing Roshan Gharana Programme in Punjab, ahead of scheduled by-elections on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly on July 17, in alleged violation of electoral code of conduct.

The CM Punjab, through a notice issued by ECP’s Deputy Director (Law) Saima Tariq Janjuha, on Tuesday, was directed to appear in person or through his counsel at the ECP headquarters.

On Monday the younger Sharif had announced Rohsan Gharana Programme — that envisioned the provision of subsidised electricity with up to 100 free units to power consumers. In a related development, the ECP imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain for violation of code of conduct in Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-140 Sheikhupura.

The electoral body also fined Rs 50,000 each to Mian Khalid Mehmood from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Haji Javaid Iqbal from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for code of conduct violation. Both are by-election candidates in PP-140.

The ECP code of conduct bars the public office-holders from announcing development packages/visiting any constituency after the announcement of election schedule in the said area.

The ECP can impose a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 on anyone found guilty of violating the electoral code of conduct — in exercise of powers under Section 234 of Elections Act 2017.

Under the same section, electoral body has powers to disqualify any candidate from contesting LG polls if he/she is found violating electoral code of conduct more than once. By-elections are being held on four PA seats of Lahore, two seats each of Jhang, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, and one seat each of Rawalpindi, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan.

On May 30, this year, the ECP de-notified the legislative memberships of a total of 25 dissident members provincial assembly (MPAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who voted for Hamza Shahbaz, against the party policy, in the election of CM Punjab held in April.

Of the 25 de-notified legislators, 20 who elected on general seats were: Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Faisal Hayat, Mehar Aslam, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Aleem Khan, Nazir Chohan, Malik Asad, Amin Zulqarnain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Muhammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Sibtain Raza, Muhammad Tahir and Mohsin Atta Khosa.

The three de-notified MPAs who were elected on women-reserved seats were: Uzma Kardar, Aisha Nawaz and Sajida Yousaf.

And the two lawmakers elected on non-Muslims-reserved seats were: Ijaz Masih and Haroon Imran Gill. The reserved seats are filled on the basis of priority lists provided to the ECP by the respective political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022