LNG case: Prosecution witness testifies before AC

Fazal Sher 06 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A prosecution witness, on Tuesday, testified before the Accountability Court in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The witness, Nasir Bashir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private company appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam in the LNG case, regarding the award of LNG Terminal to ETPL causing a loss of Rs21.584bn to the exchequer.

During the hearing, Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, counsel for the accused, Sheikh Imranul Haq, partially, cross-examined the witness, Nasier Basir.

The court, after cross-examination, adjourned the case till July 19. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Usman Masood, appeared before the court. The NAB had filed the LNG case on December 4, 2019, before the Accountability Court.

Those who are nominated in the reference for allegedly misusing their authority include, Abbasi, Ismail, ex-managing director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Saeed Ahmed Khan, former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Aamir Naseem, former member oil OGRA, Uzma Adil Khan, chairperson OGRA, Shahid M Islam, former MD PSO, and Abdul Samad Dawood.

The bureau on August 6, 2020, had filed a supplementary reference against former Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi and others, in connection with the LNG case.

The bureau has nominated Abbasi, Abdul Khaqan Abbasi son of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-MD PSO Sheikh Imranul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman PQA, and Saeed Ahmed Khan, former chairman OGRA, in the supplementary reference.

The other accused include, Aamir Naseem, former member (Oil) OGRA, Uzma Adil Khan, chairperson OGRA, Shahid M Islam, former MD PSO, and Abdul Samad Dawood Director Engro Corporation Limited, Hussain Dawood chairman Engro Corporation Limited, M/s QED Consultant UK through its MD Phillip Nutman, Maverick Advisory through its CEO Sana Sadiq, Muhammad Amin MD Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), and Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

