ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil, jet fuel margins extend losses

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s refining margins for 10ppm gasoil and jet fuel extended losses on Tuesday as worries that demand would take a hit from a potential global recession blunted the boost from weakness in crude oil benchmarks.

Refining profit margins, or cracks, for the 10 ppm gasoil grade slipped to $49.78 a barrel over Dubai crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The cracks were at $51.44 in the previous session.

Margins for jet fuel were down $4.24 at $40.40 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.

Cash differentials for jet fuel weakened by $1.17 to a premium of $1.38 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content declined $1.51 to $4.98 a barrel to Singapore quotes. No gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades.

Russian diesel exports to Europe fell for a third straight month in June to their lowest since July 2020, data showed, as importers slowly reduce buying ahead of a tightening of sanctions on Moscow.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, raised August crude oil prices for Asian buyers to near record levels amid tight supply and robust demand.

Refinitiv Eikon data Gasoil Jet fuel Dubai crude

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil, jet fuel margins extend losses

RDA inflows hit historic high of $4.6bn

Subsidy on 5 commodities for KP to continue: ECC allows one-time release of banned items stuck at ports, airports

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

‘Regime change conspiracy’: IK threatens to ‘unmask all characters’

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

NCOC issues Covid guidelines for Eid

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil tumbles 9pc on recession demand destruction fears

Read more stories