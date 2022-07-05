ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Mohammed Ali Naqvi becomes Oscars' member

  • 'It is an honour for me and I am proud to represent Pakistan,' says Naqvi
BR Web Desk 05 Jul, 2022

Pakistani filmmaker Mohammad Ali Naqvi has been included in the 397 new invitees of Oscars, class of 2022.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Tuesday that 397 Hollywood and international film community professionals were invited to join AMPAS' 2022 class.

Insha'Allah Democracy-famed Ali Naqvi has also made to the coveted list that sees the likes of Caitríona Balfe, Bollywood actor Kajol, reigning Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose, and superstar musician Billie Eilish.

Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Jamie Dornan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Finneas O'Connell, and Drive My Car mastermind Ryusuke Hamaguchi, are also on the list, among others.

The new faces would soon join the Oscars voting ranks.

Naqvi shared the development on Twitter, saying that he has been inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures.

“Beyond thrilled to announce that I am now a member of The Academy, inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures,” he tweeted, adding: “It is an honour for me and I am proud to represent Pakistan. I look forward to casting my first vote!”

Recently, Naqvi made waves with his critically acclaimed documentary for Netflix, Turning Point: 9/11 And The War On Terror.

As per an Academy press release, the 2022 class is comprised of 44% women, with 37% belonging to underrepresented ethnic or racial communities. About 50 percent of the invited class are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. Overall, 71 potential new members are Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.

Netflix Oscar Mohammed Ali Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Mohammed Ali Naqvi becomes Oscars' member

Rupee closes near 207 amid renewed uncertainty over IMF programme

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $250mn in June, up 32% month-on-month

Incumbent rulers will offer bases to US, recognise Israel if given chance: Imran Khan

Energy tariff: PM approves summary of phase-wise increase

With inflation running high, majority expects SBP to hike key interest rate by at least 100bps

Oil drops $6 as recession fears deepen demand concerns

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

ATC approves 7-day physical remand of Babar Ghauri

KSE-100 falls 0.59% amid low volumes

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Read more stories