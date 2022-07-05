Mohammed Ali Naqvi becomes Oscars' member

Pakistani filmmaker Mohammad Ali Naqvi has been included in the 397 new invitees of Oscars, class of 2022.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Tuesday that 397 Hollywood and international film community professionals were invited to join AMPAS' 2022 class.

Insha'Allah Democracy-famed Ali Naqvi has also made to the coveted list that sees the likes of Caitríona Balfe, Bollywood actor Kajol, reigning Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose, and superstar musician Billie Eilish.

Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Jamie Dornan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Finneas O'Connell, and Drive My Car mastermind Ryusuke Hamaguchi, are also on the list, among others.

The new faces would soon join the Oscars voting ranks.

Naqvi shared the development on Twitter, saying that he has been inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures.

“Beyond thrilled to announce that I am now a member of The Academy, inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures,” he tweeted, adding: “It is an honour for me and I am proud to represent Pakistan. I look forward to casting my first vote!”

Recently, Naqvi made waves with his critically acclaimed documentary for Netflix, Turning Point: 9/11 And The War On Terror.

As per an Academy press release, the 2022 class is comprised of 44% women, with 37% belonging to underrepresented ethnic or racial communities. About 50 percent of the invited class are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. Overall, 71 potential new members are Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.