ANL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
ASL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PTC 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
TREET 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TRG 76.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,064 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.67%)
BR30 14,936 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,157 Decreased By -191.7 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,666 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may test resistance at $116.11

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $116.11, a break above which may lead to a gain to $118.25 per barrel.

The stabilization of the price around a rising trendline suggests an extension of the bounce from the June 22 low of $107.03.

Three waves make up the bounce. The wave c is unfolding towards $116.11.

Brent oil may revisit June 22 low of $107.03

It is not very clear how far this wave could travel. At its full capacity, the wave c may extend to $120.90. It may end around $118.25 if it is weak.

Support is at $111.32, a break below which could trigger a drop into $107.03-$109.68 range.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $113.05.

It is expected to test the next resistance at $118.03.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave (C) which could travel to $96.93, the bottom of the wave (A).

However, this bearish outlook will be reviewed once oil stands firm above $118.03.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may test resistance at $116.11

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 207 against US dollar

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

KU sucide attack: ATC sends suspect on physical remand

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Read more stories