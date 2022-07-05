IK must stop attacking institutions

It is true that rising inflation has helped Imran Khan step up pressure on the incumbent government. That Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s protest plan is gaining traction is a fact. Reiterating his party’s demand of early polls at an Islamabad rally on Saturday, he, however, attacked the country’s institutions as well. He, for example, averred: “Allah, the Almighty, will ask the ‘neutrals’ that you’d the powers but why did you stay neutral and allowed the corrupt to play havoc with the country.”

Why is he still reluctant to admit the fact that his ouster from power corridors is the result of a constitutional and legal move – the vote of no-confidence which he miserably failed to survive? The present government is one hundred percent a constitutional government. It’s good that he has been regularly censuring the government for its woefully poor performance but he must revisit his strategy of attacking the establishment that he has employed with a view to galvanising to his lament.

Sanaullah Rao (Faisalabad)

