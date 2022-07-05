Seizure of smuggled goods: Customs office in Lahore collects highest revenue

LAHORE: The Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) Lahore has collected highest revenue of Rs6 billion approximately through seizures of smuggled goods in the country during the outgoing fiscal year, said sources.

The formation had collected Rs4.2 billion during the corresponding fiscal year, they added. According to sources, the phenomenon of containerized smuggling has come to ground zero level in the city of Lahore due to strict vigilance and timely actions by the department. The sources said the Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) Lahore has even surpassed the Karachi counterpart in value terms of seizures of smuggled goods during the outgoing fiscal year. Similarly, it has collected 70 percent higher revenue against the Multan field formation during the same period. They said the revenue achievement has been made despite shortage of field staff.

It may be noted that the Collectorate had started incorporating clauses of anti-money laundering law to the First Investigation Reports (FIRs) to confiscate undeclared immoveable properties of smugglers. It has fielded five FIRs against leading smugglers, including the most notorious Nabi Bux Group and Sadiq Group with all details of their properties. Also, non-cognizable arrest warrants have been issued against the gangsters involved in smuggling. It may be noted that Customs officials have recently seized 10 containers of Nabi Bux group, loaded with smuggled items worth Rs400 million.

Meanwhile, the revenue collection under the head of customs duty stood at Rs584 billion against the annual target of Rs357 billion. The field formation has also collected Rs600 million through the auction of goods against Rs242 million during the corresponding fiscal year. So far as release of goods on payment of fines, penalties is concerned, the collection stood at Rs816 million during the outgoing fiscal year against Rs329 million during the corresponding period. Besides, a collection of Rs35 billion has been made through airport appraisement.