SHO arrested for abducting, wrongly implicating citizen in drugs case

LAHORE: The city police on Monday arrested Wahdat Colony Station House Officer (SHO) Mubashir Ali for abducting and wrongly implicating a citizen in a narcotics case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry had issued arrest order for the SHO after an inquiry confirmed the allegations that he kept an innocent citizen in illegal police custody and also booked him in a fake drugs case.

A police officer said the SHO had a dispute with the family of victim Usman Rasheed for which an FIR had been lodged at the Shera Kot Police Station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022