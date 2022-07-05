ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered early losses to close higher on Monday as consumer stocks gained after commodity prices tumbled, overshadowing a selloff in metal companies due to worries over waning demand from top consumer China.

NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.53% at 15,835.35 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.62% to 53,234.77. Both indexes had fallen about 0.5% during the session.

Wheat and oil prices tumbled, lifting the Nifty fast moving consumer goods index up 2.66%.

A reduction in commodity costs, including palm oil and wheat, should come as a relief for fast-moving goods companies, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president, research at SMC Global Securities.

The Nifty metals index fell as much as 2.7% as iron ore and steel prices tumbled on the prospects of aggressive rate hikes stoked fears of global economic slowdown.

The Nifty IT index, meanwhile, dropped 0.6%.

“The broader market narrative remains unchanged with a slowdown in global manufacturing causing investors to re-examine views on stagflation versus recession amid lower commodity prices,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Among individual companies, shares of cigarette to food products maker ITC rose as much as 3.15% to their highest since May 2019 at 293.30 rupees.

Supermarket chain operator Avenue Supermarts rose 3% after the company reported strong sales for the first quarter on Saturday.

Consumer company Hindustan Unilever was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, rising 4.1%, while JSW Steel fell the most, dropping 4.72%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P Sensex

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend IPO

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

Ban on import of luxury items: Govt decides to release ‘stuck goods’

Rooftop shooter kills 6 at US Independence Day parade

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Saudi Arabia to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Read more stories