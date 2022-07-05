ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Ltd                              30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22    226.19% R          44740
TPL Insurance Ltd #              4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                       6-Jul-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                   5-Jul-22    8-Jul-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    5-Jul-22    11-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #         7-Jul-22    13-Jul-22                                     13-Jul-22
Samin Textiles Ltd *             7-Jul-22    14-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #      8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                     14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd      5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd #   11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                     18-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd #     11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                         44760
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Ltd                           12-Jul-22   18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #            8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                     19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #        15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                     22-Jul-22
Cnergyico PK Ltd #               18-Jul-22   25-Jul-22                                     25-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd               20-Jul-22   28-Jul-22   NIL                               28-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd               23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22   NIL                               29-Jul-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

