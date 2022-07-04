ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.62%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.04%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.04%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,099 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 15,039 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,475 Decreased By -155.8 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,784 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German exports dip slightly in May as EU demand weakens

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

BERLIN: German exports fell slightly in May, decreasing by 0.5% on the previous month, while imports beat forecasts, rising by 2.7%, according to Federal Statistical Office data on Monday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month rise in exports of 0.9%.

The surprise fall in overall exports was due to weaker demand from European Union countries, which saw a decrease of 2.8% in exports compared with April 2022.

Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank, said the fall in exports should not be overemphasised.

“But the number of negative reports is growing, which is why a sober view of the figures leaves one with an uneasy feeling,” he added.

The most German exports went to the United States in May, with 5.7% more goods exported there compared with the previous month to reach 13.4 billion euros, said the statistics office.

‘Non-tariff barriers creating hurdles in exports’: Country failing to derive desired gains from trade accord with China?

Exports from Germany to Russia grew by 29.4% in May compared with the previous month, to 1.0 billion euros, the office said, after plummeting by 60% in March amid severe Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

In May, Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade deficit of 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion), the office reported, versus a forecast 2.7 billion euros.

EU Russia German exports Federal Statistical

Comments

1000 characters

German exports dip slightly in May as EU demand weakens

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Read more stories