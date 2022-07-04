ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.04%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.04%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.66%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,039 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,477 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,786 Decreased By -75.4 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese developer Shimao misses $1bn bond payment

AFP 04 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese developer Shimao Group said it has failed to make payment on a $1 billion bond that matured Sunday, one of the biggest such defaults so far this year in the country’s troubled property sector.

China’s real estate sector has been struggling since authorities began a crackdown on excessive debt and rampant consumer speculation in 2020, with giants such as Evergrande and Sunac scrambling to make payments and renegotiate with creditors.

The crisis has sparked fears that the industry’s struggles could spread to the wider economy, and the latest jolt came Sunday when Shimao said it had not paid the principal and interest on a $1 billion offshore note.

In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where it is listed, Shimao said it has experienced a noticeable decline in contracted sales due to “significant changes to the macro environment of the property sector in China since the second half of 2021 and the impact of Covid-19”.

The firm added that it had attempted to negotiate refinancing and waivers but was unable to make some payments because of “challenging” market conditions.

China Evergrande says winding-up lawsuit won’t impact restructuring

It said it has not received notice from creditors for accelerated repayment, and that lenders have indicated they will not take enforcement action at this point.

Shimao develops residential, hotel, office and commercial properties in China, with projects in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

It was China’s 14th biggest developer by contracted sales last year, according to Bloomberg News.

China’s developers have been struggling as homebuyers tightened their purse strings owing to an uncertain economic outlook.

One company in the eastern city of Nanjing said it would accept truckloads of watermelons as downpayment from local farmers, according to Chinese media.

“The contagion has spread from Evergrande to Sunac and now Shimao,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung.

“That raises our concerns that the extent of the debt crisis is beyond any market watcher’s imagination.”

Shimao Group

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese developer Shimao misses $1bn bond payment

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Read more stories