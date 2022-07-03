ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dozens missing in shipwreck during South China Sea typhoon

AFP 03 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: More than two dozen crew members are unaccounted for after their ship broke into two during a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday, with rescuers scrambling to find them, officials say.

An engineering vessel that was 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong “suffered substantial damage and broke into two pieces” and the 30-member crew abandoned ship, according to the Hong Kong Government Flying Service.

Three people had been rescued as of 3:00pm local time (0700 GMT) and were taken to hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Dramatic footage provided by Hong Kong authorities showed a person being airlifted onto a helicopter while waves crashed over the deck of the semi-submerged ship below. The three survivors said other crew members may have been swept away by waves before the first helicopter arrived, according to a government statement.

Typhoon Chaba earlier formed in the central part of the South China Sea and on Saturday afternoon made landfall in Guangdong province in southern China.

Rescuers in Hong Kong were notified of the incident at 7:25am local time (2325 GMT on Friday) and found the ship near Chaba’s centre, where harsh weather conditions and nearby wind farms made the operation “more difficult and dangerous”.

The ship’s location recorded wind speeds of 144 kilometres per hour and waves that were 10 metres high, authorities said.

The Government Flying Service dispatched two sorties of fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopter sorties, with mainland Chinese authorities also dispatching a rescue boat.

Rescuers Dozens missing in shipwreck South China Sea typhoon crew members missing Hong Kong authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Dozens missing in shipwreck during South China Sea typhoon

PM for further deepening US-Pak relationship

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

NBFCs disburse cumulative loan of Rs13bn in 2 years

Pharma raw materials: No input tax adjustment after 1pc GST payment: FBR

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Session for CM re-election: Punjab PA deputy speaker ordered to issue notification

Payment of Sinosure fees: PPIB requests SBP to make forex available to PMLTC

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

Read more stories