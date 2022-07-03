Customs collector at Port Qasim lauds efforts of officers, staff

ISLAMABAD: Collector, Customs Appraisement, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Arshad Jawwad has appreciated officers and staff for realizing unprecedented revenue for FY 2021-22.

In a letter to officers and staff, he said that Collectorate of Customs, Port Qasim has collected Customs Duty of over Rs. 33 billion for the month of June-2022 and has closed the FY 2021-22 with an unprecedented collection of Customs Duty of over Rs. 321 billion against assigned target of Rs. 270 billion. The total revenue collected by this Collectorate for the current FY is also more than Rs. 1.1 trillion with a growth of over 50% on last year’s collection.

“Historic achievement in revenue collection by this Collectorate would not have been possible without dedication and hard work of staff and members as a member of Collectorate’s team in whichever capacity you are performing your assigned duties,” said Jawwad.

He has specially appreciated to the administrative coordination by Muhammad Haris Ansari (ADC-HQ) during this team effort and the hard work of Ali Zaman Gardezi (ADC Examination) and his team in realizing unprecedented revenue of over Rs. 1.1 trillion through auction of 1450 containers which are also 300% and 30% higher, respectively, than the same period of last FY.

The Collector has also recognized the hard work of Arslan (AC-Bulk/OC) who has processed the major chunk of this revenue collection with the support of his team. “I am grateful to the whole team of the Collectorate for their support in this historic achievement and hope that they will continue performing with same vigor and devotion in future as well,” Jawwad concluded.

