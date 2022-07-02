ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Surge in Covid cases: Murad urges following SOPs before it is too late

Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the COVID cases during the last week of June have shown an upward trend and it needs to be controlled before the advent of major events such as of Eidul Azha, local government elections and Muharram; otherwise the government would have no option but to take some tough decisions.

“This situation can easily be controlled through adopting COVID SOPs such as wearing masks, avoiding handshake, ensuring social distancing and washing hands frequently.”

This he said on Friday while presiding over a Coronavirus Task Force meeting, here at CM House.

The meeting was told that on June 17 the province had only 38 cases with a 3.6 percent detection ratio and on the next day, June 18 the number of cases jumped to 122. In this way the cases went on increasing and 465 cases were reported on June 30.

However, the chief minister said that the situation was not alarming, but rather worrisome. “We need to control it through mass awareness.”

The data shows that Karachi has the highest ratio of 19.76 percent cases on June 30.

The chief minister said that the ratio of cases in Karachi showed an upward trend between 19 to 21 percent during the said week while trend of the cases showed a decline in Hyderabad.

The weekly average of COVID cases in Karachi has been recorded at 17.47 percent, 1.01 percent in Hyderabad and 1.05 percent in the rest of the province. In this way the provincial average ratio during the said week remained at 7.66 percent.

The meeting was told that during the last 30 days six deaths were reported in the province. In May the province had four deaths, in April 10 and in March 25.

Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the meeting that currently out of 4122 patients only 63 were in hospitals, of them 47 were in critical condition. She added that four patients have been shifted to ventilators.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Ministers Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon (on video link), Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Deputy DG Rangers Brig Rauf Shahzad, and representatives of Corps Headquarters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah EidulAzha COVID cases Covid SOPs Coronavirus Task Force

Comments

1000 characters

Surge in Covid cases: Murad urges following SOPs before it is too late

June CPI inflation spikes to 21.32pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF in a few days: minister

Budgetary measures: FBR issues notifications

KE urges SSGCL to supply up to 70mmcfd of gas

Imran blasts govt for not buying cheap Russian oil

Dastgir blames PTI govt for electricity shortages

Govt looking for best options to cut loadshedding, says PM

SPI up 3.63pc WoW

Forecast: spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi today

Global money transfers: ECs to deduct tax on payment of fee to operators

Read more stories