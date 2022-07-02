ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
India’s SC deserves praise

Nargis Jehan 02 Jul, 2022

It is heartening to note that India’s Supreme Court has slammed BJP spokeswoman and asked her to aplogise for having “set the country on fire.”

“She [Nupur Sharma] and her loose tongue have set the country on fire,” India’s Supreme Court has reportedly said. “This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” it added. “She should apologise to the whole nation.” Well done.

It is also interesting to note that Congress’ Sanjay Jha has repudiated ‘one of the finest spokespersons’ of BJP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi on TimesNow TV channel by pointing out that ‘… Dr Trivedi wants to make political capital. Your [Trivedi’s] party has created a political culture of hate. Your party has destroyed India’s secular fabric through your ghastly and deliberate communal conflagrations because we all know that it suits your electoral politics. Will you condemn the call for genocide of Muslims that has been going on? If anybody is responsible for the hate and death that is going on in this country it is the Bharatiya Janata Party…” The BJP government is required to revisit its policy of marginalizing Muslims before it is too late.

Nargis Jehan (Karachi)

