ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper stumbles to 17-month low as inflation data fans slowdown fears

Reuters 02 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices slumped on Friday to their weakest in 17 months as inflation data reinforced fears that central bank tightening would push economies into a recession and hit metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 3.1% to $7,999 a tonne by 1500 GMT after dropping to its lowest since early February 2021 at $7,955.

“Recession fears are the dominating factor right now, that’s taking casualties right, left and centre. Every time there’s an indication of more hawkish policy, markets fall further,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Euro zone inflation hit another record high in June, data showed on Friday, which Shah said “looks alarming high, giving more firepower to the ECB”.

Even some bullish news from top metals consumer China failed to lift sentiment. China’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output.

“Trying to get China back to full speed when the rest of the world is looking like it will slow down is going to be difficult,” Shah added.

Data on Friday showed activity at factories from the United States to the euro zone slowed to levels last seen during the initial wave of the pandemic.

LME copper was on track for a fourth consecutive weekly decline, having registered its worst quarter since 2011 in the three months ended June, falling 20.4%. It was down 4.3% for the week.

Other industrial metals also fell, with zinc dropping 9% this week and aluminium headed for its sixth straight weekly fall, down 1%.

Also weighing on metals was a firmer dollar index, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper output in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the metal, fell 2.7% year-on-year to 480,275 tonnes in May.

LME aluminium slipped 0.8% to $2,425 a tonne, zinc dropped 4.2% to $3,025, the weakest since October 2021, nickel eased 1.3% to $22,395, lead dipped 0.1% to $1,906.50, but tin added 0.8% to $26,655.

Copper copper rate copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper stumbles to 17-month low as inflation data fans slowdown fears

June CPI inflation spikes to 21.32pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF in a few days: minister

Budgetary measures: FBR issues notifications

KE urges SSGCL to supply up to 70mmcfd of gas

Imran blasts govt for not buying cheap Russian oil

Dastgir blames PTI govt for electricity shortages

Govt looking for best options to cut loadshedding, says PM

SPI up 3.63pc WoW

Forecast: spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi today

Global money transfers: ECs to deduct tax on payment of fee to operators

Read more stories