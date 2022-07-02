KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
First National Equities Ltd 23-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22
Systems Ltd # 24-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 25-Jun-22 1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Ltd 30-Jun-22 6-Jul-22 226.19% R 44740
TPL Insurance Ltd # 4-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 44748
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-Jun-22 7-Jul-22
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 5-Jul-22 8-Jul-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 5-Jul-22 11-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 7-Jul-22 13-Jul-22 13-Jul-22
Samin Textiles Ltd * 7-Jul-22 14-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd # 8-Jul-22 14-Jul-22 44756
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-22 15-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd # 11-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 18-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd # 11-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 18-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Ltd 12-Jul-22 18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 15-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 22-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd 20-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 NIL 28-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd 23-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 NIL 29-Jul-22
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
