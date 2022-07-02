ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
First National Equities Ltd       23-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                      1-Jul-22
Systems Ltd #                     24-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                      1-Jul-22
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd        25-Jun-22   1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Ltd                               30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22     226.19% R          44740
TPL Insurance Ltd #               4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                         44748
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd        24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                    5-Jul-22    8-Jul-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     5-Jul-22    11-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #          7-Jul-22    13-Jul-22                                    13-Jul-22
Samin Textiles Ltd *              7-Jul-22    14-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #       8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                        44756
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd       5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd #      11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                    18-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd #    11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                    18-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Ltd                            12-Jul-22   18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #             8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                    19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #         15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                    22-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd                20-Jul-22   28-Jul-22    NIL                             28-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd                23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22    NIL                             29-Jul-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

