Sazgar completes manufacturing facilities for Haval, says trial operation to begin July 15

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited announced on Friday that it has completed manufacturing facilities of Great Wall Motor's Haval SUVs, adding that trial operation will commence from July 15.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said commercial production is expected from October 1 this year.

The company has already launched two models of Haval SUVs – the H6 and Jolion.

A dealer said the imported Haval H6 is currently priced at Rs6.577 million and Rs7.627 million for the Turbo 1.5L and Turbo 2.0L variants, respectively, while the 1.5L Turbo Jolion is at Rs6.077 million.

The dealer said currently, Haval H6 is slated for delivery in December “but it can be received in August at an 'own-money' of Rs0.6 million”. Delivery for Jolion is expected in October.

Sazgar Engineering received the government's green-field status to manufacture Haval SUVs last year.

The company, the largest rickshaw-maker in Pakistan, also exports the three-wheel vehicle. It has also brought another Chinese carmaker, BAIC, to Pakistan. BAIC introduced its D20 vehicle, X25 crossover, and the BJ40-Plus off-roader SUV.

Sazgar brought these two companies under the government’s green-field status. In the auto development policy (ADP-2016-21), the government offered tax incentives to car manufacturers to invest in the sector and receive tax and duty incentives.

The policy attracted nearly a dozen auto makers including KIA, Hyundai, MG Motors, Proton, Changan, DFSK and others. However, not all of them have begun local production.

The aim of the policy was to break dominance of the few automakers in the country, while increasing consumer-choice.

