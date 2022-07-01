Pak Suzuki suspends fresh bookings of its bikes, jacks up prices

Pak Suzuki has directed its dealers to stop taking new orders of motorcycles from July 1, according to a notification issued by the company, as supply-chain issues hinder production.

Industry officials say the company has been unable to import completely knocked down units (CKDs) due to restrictions on the issuance of Letters of Credit (LC) by the central bank.

The issue has impacted the wider auto industry as well as cellphone manufacturers who have been unable to continue the production process.

“We don’t know when the company would be starting taking orders again,” said a Pak Suzuki motorcycle dealer. “It can be a week, two weeks or a month.”

On the other hand, Suzuki has also released a new motorcycle rate list to its dealers – jacking up prices by up to Rs10,000.

The company raised prices of GD110S, GS150 and GS150SE by Rs7,000. The new prices are Rs219,000, Rs239,000 and Rs256,000, respectively. The price of GR150 has been increased by Rs10,000. The new price is Rs349,000.

The new rates are effective from July 2. Suzuki also jacked up prices of its motorcycles in June, 2022.

The increase comes after Atlas Honda and Yamaha, the other Japanese bike-makers in the country, also jacked up prices of their motorcycles with effect from this month.