ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls 4% on recession fears, higher supply outlook

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 4% on Friday as recession fears sank edible oils, with a higher supply outlook further denting sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 207 ringgit, or 4.22%, to 4,703 ringgit ($1,067.41) a tonne, after hitting an intraday low of 7.3%.

Palm recouped some losses as oil prices rose 2% on supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway. Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm rose 0.84% for the week to end a three-week decline.

Shaky palm fundamentals and a negative macro environment are weighing on palm futures, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Palm falls on likely higher output, lower demand

“Production is expected to rise and exports to fall but the extent of stock rise is the key,” he added.

Malaysia’s exports in June shrank between 7.4% and 13.4% from the previous month as shipments to India and the European Union slowed, cargo surveyors said on Thursday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 5.3%, while its palm oil contract slipped 6.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil falls 4% on recession fears, higher supply outlook

Punjab CM re-election to take place on July 22: Supreme Court

Govt to introduce scheme to incentivise usage of local oil, gas resources: Musadik Malik

Pakistan scrapped July LNG tender to save forex reserves: PM Shehbaz

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to empower youth

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Textile sector could see export-loss of $1bn due to suspension of energy: APTMA

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump amid stronger demand, concerns over Russia

Oil prices up 3% on supply outages

Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj

Read more stories