Jul 01, 2022
Pakistan

Seizure of smuggled goods, non-duty paid vehicles: FBR to give cash rewards to LEAs officials

Sohail Sarfraz 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to give cash rewards to the officials of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who will assist the Customs department in the seizure of smuggled goods and non-duty paid vehicles.

The FBR has issued a draft amendment in the Customs Rules, 2001, through SRO 972 (I) 2022 seeking feedback from relevant stakeholders.

According to the draft amendment, the FBR proposed to include in reward rules, “The officers and officials of other law enforcement agencies who assist Customs officers and officials or are actually instrumental in [the] seizure of smuggled goods and vehicles for their meritorious conduct in such cases only after realization of part or whole of the duty and taxes involved in such cases.”

“The respective Collectorate of Customs shall issue a certificate in this regard, and officers and officials of the other law enforcement agencies shall receive the requisite amount from their respective department”, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

