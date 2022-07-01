ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

HysabKytab, Winikon go into strategic partnership

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: HysabKytab has signed a strategic partnership with Winikon – IT services company specialized in banking business to enhance the banking experience of customers.

This collaboration will help in providing individual-level personalized financial management products and services to banking customers. The partnership between Winikon and HysabKytab will facilitate banking customers to manage their finances more efficiently and securely.

Yasir Ilyas, Head of HysabKytab said that HysabKytab’s PFM is available at Temenos Exchange (Temenos Marketplace) as pre-integrated with Infinity and Transact for global customers. As a product company our expansion/scale strategy demands finding well reputed partners that have track record of successful projects.”

