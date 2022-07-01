ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Soybeans rebound

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

CHICAGO: US soybean futures rebounded from early-session lows on Thursday after the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said American farmers planted fewer acres this year than market analysts had forecast ahead of an annual acreage report.

Gains, however, were limited as the agency reported quarterly soybean stocks in line with trade estimates and said it will resurvey growers on acreage in some northern states after wet spring weather delayed field work.

Corn and wheat futures fell to multi-month lows as grain stocks in a quarterly USDA report were in line with trade expectations and plantings topped consensus estimates.

Following the release of the closely watched data, grain traders began shifting their focus back to largely favourable crop weather around the US Midwest farm belt and concerns about demand.

“Tightening soybean stocks and potentially expanding corn and wheat stocks are sending grains lower and lending some support to beans,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International.

Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans were up 8-3/4 cents to $16.83 a bushel by 12:18 p.m. CDT (1718 GMT) while new-crop November soybeans were down 2-3/4 cents at $14.75-1/2 a bushel.

September corn futures fell 27 cents to $6.37 a bushel, the lowest level since March 4, while new-crop December corn shed 28-1/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 a bushel. CBOT September wheat was down 35-1/4 cents at $8.94-3/4 a bushel, a four-month low.

Soybeans SOYBEANS price US MIDDAY Soybeans rates

Comments

1000 characters

US MIDDAY: Soybeans rebound

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

S&P 500 wobbles to the end of its worst first-half since 1970

LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

Controversial election of CM: LHC orders vote recount to end Punjab impasse

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

Read more stories